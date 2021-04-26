Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,689 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,441. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.