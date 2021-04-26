BHPCoin (BHP) Hits One Day Volume of $3.18 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001298 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00060648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00268506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $540.67 or 0.01012589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00683310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,272.11 or 0.99770679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

