BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.40 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00284001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.33 or 0.00997239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00720486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,318.87 or 0.99697659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

