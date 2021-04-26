Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,667,538 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

