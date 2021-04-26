BIDR Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $33.15 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00277430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.63 or 0.01016481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.85 or 0.00692228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,408.56 or 1.00232962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

