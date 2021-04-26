Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $309,840.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $6.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.76. 473,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,580. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -320.69. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.10.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bill.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.