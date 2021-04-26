Binance Coin Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $82.90 billion and $4.42 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $540.32 or 0.00997447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.