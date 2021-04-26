Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $6.98 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and $6.44 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.00731987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00093797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.85 or 0.07308884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,976,260,604 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

