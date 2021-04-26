Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Reaches $0.85

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $85,307.04 and approximately $1.33 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00061173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00285425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.89 or 0.00998731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.61 or 0.00733449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,428.20 or 1.00321527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.