BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading 7.6% Higher

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $54.29. 1,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 265,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.96.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $44,767,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $21,715,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $4,993,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at $2,595,000.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

