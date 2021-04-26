Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,041 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Biogen worth $56,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen stock opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.