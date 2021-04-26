Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.03 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.98. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

