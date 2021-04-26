Biogen Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.98. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

