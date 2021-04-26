Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $343.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $343.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.14 on Monday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

