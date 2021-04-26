BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.36).

Several research firms have commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. 11,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,371. The company has a market cap of $128.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.