Bitcloud Market Cap Hits $725,443.78 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $725,443.78 and $486.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,905.43 or 1.00060031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00041588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $649.14 or 0.01204939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00516333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.19 or 0.00379027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00132143 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,377,002 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

