bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Tops $4.33 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.33 million and $107.29 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00282653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $535.85 or 0.00999140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.96 or 0.00725262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,657.46 or 1.00049735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.