bitCNY Price Tops $0.15 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $117.25 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00272756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.01027908 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00687871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,586.98 or 1.00052667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.