BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 326.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $74,400.65 and $6,197.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00698292 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003799 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

