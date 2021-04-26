Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Reaches $10.66 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $4,709.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

