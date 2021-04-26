Bitcoin Atom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,521.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $5,521.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

