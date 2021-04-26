Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0008

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 61.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $24,235.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.00405294 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004881 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 144.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

