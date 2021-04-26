Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.40

Shares of Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.40 and last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

