Bitcoin Incognito Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,374.76 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $122,374.76 and approximately $76.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000726 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

