Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 93.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $176,707.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.26 or 0.00414334 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00154035 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00233388 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 162.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000922 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.