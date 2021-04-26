Bitcoin Private Trading 248.1% Higher This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00005624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 248.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $5,301.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.44 or 0.00412586 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00154887 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00236154 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

