Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $262.70 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.92 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $262.70 or 0.00488279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,801.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $838.61 or 0.01558704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00062335 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001656 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004338 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,716,564 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

