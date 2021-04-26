Bitcoin Zero (BZX) One Day Volume Hits $38.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $93,882.36 and $38.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00280902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $542.97 or 0.01006586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00724532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,834.35 or 0.99801274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.