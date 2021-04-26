BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.47 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00008569 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $27.99 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00282101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00995822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00723219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,617.31 or 0.99862832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

