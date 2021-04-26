BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading 23.2% Higher This Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 41.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00008109 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $18.71 million and $47,897.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,503,062 coins and its circulating supply is 4,291,608 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

