Bitcoinus Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 86.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $97,306.74 and approximately $10,353.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,502.91 or 0.99741523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00038615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00131557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000987 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.