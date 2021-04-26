BitMax Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00065036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00741406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00094442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.76 or 0.07753188 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

