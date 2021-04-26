Bitradio Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $105,197.29 and approximately $52.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00019548 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.44 or 0.01254182 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,889,298 coins and its circulating supply is 9,889,293 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.