BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Cap of $198,183.32

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. BitSend has a market cap of $198,183.32 and $64.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00512567 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005701 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.22 or 0.02546794 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,742,750 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

