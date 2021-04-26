BitWhite Market Capitalization Tops $129,187.63 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. BitWhite has a market cap of $129,187.63 and approximately $63,981.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000901 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

