Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $323,924.33 and $462.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.64 or 0.00453158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

