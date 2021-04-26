BIZZCOIN Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. BIZZCOIN has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $125,182.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00738100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00094737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.11 or 0.07420244 BTC.

About BIZZCOIN

BIZZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,755,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

