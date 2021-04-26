BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

