BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Down 2.6%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.82. 8,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,114,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,676 shares of company stock valued at $6,135,699. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,254 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.