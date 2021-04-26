BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $17.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,332.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,232.20 and a 1 year high of $2,325.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

