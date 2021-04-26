BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $183,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.