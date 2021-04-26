BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.02. 4,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average of $221.85. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $266.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

