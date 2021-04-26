BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,239. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $146.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

