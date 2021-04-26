BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.95 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

