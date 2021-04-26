BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.38. 24,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.