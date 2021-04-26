BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after acquiring an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 169,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,466. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.