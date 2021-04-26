BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $126.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

