BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.02. The company had a trading volume of 62,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,462. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.86 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.87 and its 200 day moving average is $180.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

