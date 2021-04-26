BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,565 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.56. 18,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

