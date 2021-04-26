BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.81. 129,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.